Samsung Galaxy Watch users get their second free software upgrade in a month

Quick Summary Users of older Samsung Galaxy Watch models are snagging another free software upgrade. This time, users of a Watch 6 model will gain access to new features.

As the dust settles on Samsung Galaxy Unpacked, many will be looking at the new releases with glee. The brand brought a whole range of new devices to market, making improvements over their current range.

Arguably the most exciting developments came in their smartwatch lineup. That saw the addition of the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra – a rugged smartwatch designed to go head to head with the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and the best Garmin watches.

But don't think you have to have the shiny new model to get the best features. While many are turning to purchase them, older Samsung Galaxy Watch users are getting a nifty software upgrade for the second time this month!

This time, it's users of a Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 who are affected. Those users are now able to access the One UI 6 beta 3 software, which debuted on the newer pieces. The update is currently rolling out to users in the USA and Korea, with other territories expected thereafter.

So, what can we expect to be different this time out? Well, surprisingly, quite a lot. The changelog for this update suggests several major changes are coming to improve the user experience.

That includes improvements to the stability of the operating system overall, as well as to the battery life. There's also a fix for a rebooting issue, which a portion of the users were experiencing.

One thing to note is that there is a known issue with the Always On Display. In the most current beta version, that remains on, even when the watch is removed from the wrist. The changelog doesn't note any development on that front, though hopefully we'll see something on it in the coming weeks.

As ever, it's worth noting that beta versions of software can be more temperamental than public versions. The point of using these is for testing, but that can come with bugs and issues which you wouldn't find in the normal software. If you're thinking about putting it on a device which is crucial for you, it may be worth waiting until the software goes public.