Samsung Galaxy tab S9 could be coming this month

Samsung has confirmed that its next Galaxy Unpacked event will be held live on its home turf, Seoul, on the 27th of July. If you're looking for one of the best tablets then you might be in for a treat.

Talk around the event may largely be focused on the rumoured Galaxy Z Fold 5, the company's next foldable flagship phone, but that's not all we expect to see. In a posting on Thailand's National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), we may have also be treated to the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 and Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. Certification from the NBTC would usually suggest an imminent launch too, and the event seems a great opportunity to launch with the eyes of the world watching.

As far as the specification of the tablets? We haven't had anything official but leaks have been emerging for some time now. One of the most exciting about the standard Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 is that it will feature an 11-inch OLED display, which would offer a brighter picture and better battery life.

A more comprehensive list of specifications comes from leaker Ice Universe who expects a more iterative upgrade but with a Snapdragon 8 gen 2 processor and 16GB of RAM as the key improvements. This would make the S9 Ultra a pretty fearsome device with a hefty battery life. These leaks also suggest the S9 Ultra will have a 14-inch AMOLED display which would be a feast for the eyes but wouldn't actually be an upgrade on the already impressive Samsung Galaxy S8 Ultra.

This all sounds like a compelling tablet, but what about its great rival, the iPad? Well aside from a few software upgrades, Apple didn't actually dwell much on its tablet at WWDC 2023 but in fairness, there was a lot going on. If you're after a 14-inch Apple slate, you might have to keep waiting for now.