Samsung Galaxy S9 deal: Amazon knocks whopping £120 off price!

If you've had your eye on the Galaxy S9 smartphone then this is your lucky day

Samsung Galaxy S9 deal Amazon

By

If you go to Amazon right now you can land an amazing Samsung Galaxy S9 deal.

As part of Amazon's bank holiday sale, the retailer has knocked £120 off the price of the Galaxy S9, plunging its prices from £739 to just £619.

Read more: Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K review

That's a tasty overall price reduction of -16%, and one of the absolute cheapest prices we've seen Samsung high-end Android handset listed for.

Here are the details of the S9 deal in full:

Samsung Galaxy S9 | Amazon | £619 (was £739)

Well this is one of the best smartphone deals of the year. Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy S9 smartphone for only £619. Its pre-sale price was £739, so this is a giant -16% £120 price drop. For that outlay, which is very much mid-tier financially, you get a fully unlocked, dual-sim, 64GB S9 in the colour of your choice.View Deal

On review, we praised the Galaxy S9's fabulous Super AMOLED 18.5:9 QHD+ screen and quality 12MP rear camera system with dual-aperture technology, bestowing upon it a big fat 5 stars out of 5 and slotting it very firmly into our prestigious best smartphones buying guide.

We therefore feel that this deal is very, very attractive. For the price of a mid-tier phone you are in-fact getting one of 2018's most attractive and powerful devices.

More Amazon August bank holiday sale deals

More about Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Latest

You might also like

View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.