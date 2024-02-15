Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, in the latest issue of T3!

The new issue of T3 is here, offering you a double-bill of trailblazing tech to get your teeth into.

Offering game-changing immersive content, 4K-per-eye displays and innovative controls, the Vision Pro feels like a slam dunk. Conversely, if you’re more of a fan of Samsung, check out our review of the game-changing Galaxy S24 Ultra, with its gorgeous titanium build and trailblazing AI features.

But there’s a lot more on offer in the latest issue. Our expert reveals why the newly released Apple Vision Pro is 2024’s must-have gadget, we discuss what makes the Sony X95L TV a mini-LED master, we celebrate jaw-dropping, incoming essential tech in our brand new gadget wishlist and much more!

What's inside the latest T3?

What’s inside the latest T3?

In the latest issue of T3, you'll find:

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra rated – will 2024 see an Android phone with a better build and screen than this one?

– will 2024 see an Android phone with a better build and screen than this one? Apple Vision Pro – T3’s expert gives her verdict on the launch of Apple’s potentially revolutionary invention

– T3’s expert gives her verdict on the launch of Apple’s potentially revolutionary invention Sony X95L reviewed – Sony leaps into the future with this TV’s blazing pictures

– Sony leaps into the future with this TV’s blazing pictures Ultimate gadget wishlist – exciting new tech we can’t wait to get our hands on

– exciting new tech we can’t wait to get our hands on Philips Fidelio L4 tested – give your ears a treat with these cans’ big, warm sound

– give your ears a treat with these cans’ big, warm sound Massive workout powerups – turn yourself into a prime piece of beef with these treadmills, trackers, bikes and more

– turn yourself into a prime piece of beef with these treadmills, trackers, bikes and more Leica Sofort 2 rated – an instant camera for 2024, this is a stylish little snapper that’s easy to use

– an instant camera for 2024, this is a stylish little snapper that’s easy to use Tailor your sound for every room – every room in your house can host a symphony with these beauties around

– every room in your house can host a symphony with these beauties around The complete guide to bean-to-cup coffee machines – why they’re a godsend for caffeine lovers

