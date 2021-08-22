Samsung Galaxy S22 could use Z Fold3's new OLED screen to radically improve battery life

It looks like the Samsung Galaxy S22 could be in for a big battery life boost when it launches next year, with the South Korean smartphone maker confirming that it has "succeeded in developing a low-power smartphone OLED panel that reduces power consumption by 25%" while also "increasing light transmittance by 33%".

The news was broken on the official Samsung Display Newsroom, and details how the firm has created a polarizer-free OLED display. In OLED displays to date a polarizer has been necessary to use to eliminate reflections, adding between 50 and 100 micron in thickness and blocking some emitted light as a result, which has the knock-on effect of reducing brightness and vividness. But now Samsung has managed to remove the need for a polarizer.

The polarizer-free screen is to debut on the recently unveiled Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, which launches in a matter of days and has already been crowned the best foldable phone in the world by many outlets. The new technology is of specific use to foldable phones, as that reduction in screen thickness is doubled in effectiveness, with both sides of the folding screen benefiting.

(Image credit: Samsung Display)

Unfortunately, details for exactly how Samsung has managed to create this polarizer-free OLED screen were not divulged in the official post, with just the above image hinting at how the "Eco²OLED™" as Samsung has dubbed the new screen tech works.

Kim Seong-cheol, president of Samsung Display's Small and Medium Business Division, speaking on the OLED tech breakthrough said that:

"'Eco²OLED™' is a groundbreaking technology that improves the light efficiency of the panel and also improves power consumption by changing the basic structure of OLED. In line with this, we plan to continue our efforts to reduce the power consumption of the panel through innovative driving technology and optimization of organic materials."

Here at T3 we think this OLED screen advancement sounds awesome. After all, who doesn't want increased screen brightness as well as enhanced energy conservation? Nobody, that's who! Less energy needed to power the display means less power draw on a battery and, as a result of that, enhanced battery life.

Indeed, while we're very happy to see this tech debuting on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, we can't help but get even more excited by the prospect of it being included on the Samsung Galaxy S22, which now seems like an inevitability (as why wouldn't it be included?).

Its inclusion would mean a Galaxy S22 range with significantly brighter screen and longer battery life, and that is something that we're sure every Android phone user could champion.