Samsung Galaxy S21 raises the bar with custom video effects

Video calling is crucial to our remote working hubs. Nobody knows this better than Samsung with the newly released Samsung Galaxy S21 now able to spice up your video calls with custom effects.

Our socially distanced digital lives will become a lot more interesting thanks to Samsung, as it vyes for smartphone dominance against the likes of the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The feature lets users add custom backgrounds and a plethora of other video effects. There's no word yet on whether it'll be introduced to other premium Samsung models, which encompasses several highly capable models. Check out T3's best Samsung phones guide where we've rummaged through a whole bunch of Samsung devices, so you can choose only the best for what you need.

The ever-reliable tipster, Max Weinbach, drew attention to the feature which is baked into Samsung’s flagship device. It's a nice way for Samsung to keep the little things exciting, alongside the punchy hardware upgrades that receive the most media coverage.

Of course, there's a veritable selection of wonderful handsets you can choose from besides the Samsung Galaxy S21: this best phones guide is T3's selection of the finest handsets money can buy, helping you to choose the right model for your needs.

In terms of the custom video optics that Samsung has integrated with its device, there are a few to choose from. The blur effect works by pinpointing you as the subject, then blotting out the background; next, its solid color option fills the screen with a hue of your choosing, whilst leaving you intact and in focus, with a jazzed-up background; last, you can transpose a specific image of your choosing onto the background, which is a fun way to confuse anyone you’re talking to on a video call.

SWITCH VIDEO EFFECTS ON

It’s very simple to use and doesn't require any advanced knowledge to setup. The first port of call is to grab your handset: head over to 'Settings'. From here, you'll need to select 'Advanced features', and then 'Video call effects'.

Once this is toggled on, you can then easily cycle between different video customizations, opting for background blur, color, or image, as described. We'd recommend having a play around with the effects before introducing them to an important call. Right now, they lack visual finesse, but it's early days for the Samsung Galaxy S21 series.

The good news is that the effects can be used with Google Duo, Microsoft Teams, and Zoom. The Samsung Galaxy S21 achieves this wizardry from the core of the hardware itself. An incoming video call is detected by the Samsung handset: it automatically applies the custom video effect to the screen, and the overlay lets you tinker with the effect on the go without having to reach into the Samsung Galaxy S21’s settings. It also doesn't require a specific app.

Needless to say, it's a feature for a premium phone, as the Samsung Galaxy S21 is the much-lauded, flagship model. Fear not, though: T3 has a best cheap phones guide, which is our budget-friendly buying selector for people not looking to drop a huge sum on a new device. Believe it or not, such devices do exist and are more than capable.

Increased emphasis on video calling is a hot topic at the moment. T3 recently ran coverage of an update for select beta users on the WhatsApp desktop interface, adding the option to make video calls from the desktop client. A simple feature that has been sorely lacking for a very long time.

It shows that major characters in the tech arena are increasingly looking for ways to diversify their platforms, especially functions like native video calling, that we increasingly rely on to stay in touch with friends and family.

T3's a big fan of the effects and – despite it needing some polishing around the edges – it's a fun way to chat to people in a similar manner to Zoom, which also lets you bolt on special effects to brighten up a rainy day. We expect to see more of this in 2021 as the pandemic lingers before easing up.

Source: Android Police