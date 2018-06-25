Samsung Galaxy S10 new feature leaks are just what we wanted

The Samsung Galaxy S10 is shaping up to be the future phone we've always wanted if the rumour mill proves accurate. Now it's churned out some more delights to look forward to including an in-screen fingerprint reader, size options and 3D facial recognition. This could be even better than the foldable Galaxy X.

A new supply chain leak has appeared via The Bell, which reveals what we could be getting when the S10 is expected to arrive around January time.

First up is that much-leaked in-screen fingerprint reader that Samsung appears to have been working on for some time. This should use a new ultrasonic type of sensor that makes this tech more accurate than the current light-based options out there.

Next up is facial recognition. This should be better than ever using a 3D face scanning technique. Yup, that does sounds a lot like Apple's iPhone X Face ID. Previously leaked larger front-facing sensors have supported this rumour.

Both these layers of biometrics make sense as Google recently released its Biometric API to developers of Android P. That means more apps will be able to use biometric security. With in-screen fingerprint reading and facial recognition that will allow for two-factor authentication without any extra effort, making everything super secure without costing you time to login.

Finally, the source claims we can expect the Galaxy S10 in two size options: 5.8-inches for the S10 and 6.3-inches for the S10 Plus. Here's hoping all this is accurate as is the triple camera rumour previously leaked.