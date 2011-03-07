Samsung Galaxy Pro and Mini UK release date set for April

Three mobile snaps up the diminutive smartphones

Budget and business phones arrive to compliment Galaxy range

Samsung has flexed its smartphone muscle and dropped a couple more handsets to add to its Galaxy range. The Samsung Galaxy Mini and Samsung Galaxy Pro are Android 2.2 (FroYo) handsets each sporting a unique build.

The Mini is, as you'd expect, a tiny handset with a 3.14-inch capacitive touchscreen, 3-Megapixel camera and 600MHz processor. It's a budget option for those to whom the Galaxy S or upcoming Galaxy S2 may seem a bit too expensive.

The Pro is a blackberry-style device with a full QWERTY keyboard, albeit with a twist: the 2.8-inch display is actually a capacitive touchscreen, giving users the best of both worlds. It runs a slightly faster 800MHz processor, with the same 3-Megapixel camera as the Mini.

Both devices have been confirmed for an April launch with Three, on a myriad payment plans.

Story Link: Three Mobile

If your wallet's slightly more capacious, take a look at our video hands-on with the Samsung Galaxy S2 below...

