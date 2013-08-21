Samsung Galaxy Gear Smart Watch will come in different colours

Samsung's Galaxy Gear Smart Watch is reportedly set to launch in just a few weeks alongside the rumoured arrival of the Samsung Galaxy Note 3 smartphone

The Samsung Galaxy Gear Smart Watch will be launched with four different colours according to the guys over at SamMobile who claim that an insider has contacted them with the information.

According to SamMobile the watch will be initially available in White, Grey, Orange and Black with a limited edition White and Gold option being released a week later although it's not yet clear if it'll get general release.

Rumoured to be launching alongside the Samsung Galaxy Note 3 on September 4th the Galaxy Gear would be Samsung's first true foray into the world of Smart Watches taking on the likes of Sony's SmartWatch 2.

So far rumours have been slim on the ground although some have reported that the Galaxy Gear will come sporting a long rectangular OLED display which will flex around the wrist.

It's not yet clear what features will be available on the Galaxy Gear but many expect it to be able to read messages, make calls and possibly even browse the web without tethering to the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S4 suggesting that it would have its own SIM-card.