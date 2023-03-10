Samsung Galaxy foldable phones sound less appealing after camera specs leak

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Foldable phones are still a relatively new concept. But since day one, Samsung have pioneered the technology with models like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.

As early adopters, those handsets have long been considered some of the best foldable phones on the market. But times are changing. Recently, vast swathes of manufacturers have introduced foldable models, increasing competition in the space.

We've seen handsets like the Oppo Find N2 Flip and the Motorola Razr bring foldable technology to a new low price point, while rumoured releases like the Google Pixel Fold should bring other household names into the fray. That's great for consumers, driving extra competition and pushing manufacturers to produce better products.

Now, according to respected Samsung insider, Ice Universe (opens in new tab), there is one key area where the next generation of Samsung foldable devices will stagnate. According to a recent tweet, Ice confirmed that the camera module of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be the same as the one found on the current Z Fold 4. Ice went on to say that adding the HP2 sensor found in the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra would be "impossible".

That's a real shame. In general, camera technology on foldable devices is less advanced than on slab phone counterparts. And with Samsung's camera system being so strong on handsets like the S23 Ultra, many had hoped they would lead a wave of updates here too.

It's especially grating as the price of the Samsung Galaxy Fold is so high. At £1,649 / $1,469 / AU$2,499 for a base model, the Z Fold 4 is one of the most expensive phones in the world. As an experimental technology, users have been lenient with the price-to-performance ratio so far, but with more affordable options becoming available, that patience will not last forever.

While the camera isn't the only thing people look to on a phone, it's certainly a big part of it – particularly at the top end. Unless the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is sold for less than the current generation model, I can see it struggling to gain a foothold.