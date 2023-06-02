Samsung Galaxy Fold users are getting a neat free security upgrade

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Foldable phones have come a long way of late. The market is now saturated with a whole host of great options – from book-style devices like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Google Pixel Fold, to flip phones like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra.

The original Samsung Galaxy Fold – arguably the first time this technology really hit the mainstream – was unveiled four years ago. And while it may be a dinosaur in tech terms, it's still got a lot to offer.

If you're still using an OG Galaxy Fold, I have two things to say. First, respect – that's some dedication. Second, there's a new security upgrade for your beloved piece of history.

Yes, despite it's age, the Galaxy Fold is still receiving security patches. That's expected to continue until next year, when the device turns five and starts to consider technological retirement.

The same can't be said for software updates, sadly. Those ended on Android 12, which the device will continue to run for the rest of its life. But it's still pretty impressive, and makes a compelling case for continuing to use the device.

There's no details on exactly what has changed on the security front. These things always tend to be sparse, but it's the same patch all Android 12 devices will get.

Users can access the update by heading to Settings, tapping Software Update and hitting Download and Install.