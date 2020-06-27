Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 set to nab THIS design cue from Galaxy Note 20

We’re just over a month away from the rumored first official outing for the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2, but so far leaks have been conspicuous by their absence. But at long last we have a render, courtesy of the usually reliable leaker IceUniverse – and it seems to have some of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 in its DNA.

The picture above shows the Galaxy Fold 2 in its fully opened tablet state, and it’s looking very nice indeed with a thin frame, no notch and no obvious screen crease (though obviously this is just a render, and it’s unlikely the fold lines will be this invisible when the phone finally emerges.)

But there’s something odd about it. What’s with the weird position for the hole-punch camera? Where’s Samsung’s usual sense of style and symmetry? The answer might come with the follow-up tweet.

As you can see, the off-centre positioning of the front-facing camera actually becomes central when the phone is closed. Not much use when you can’t actually see it (if the Galaxy Fold 2 is like the original, it’s going to fold inwards, not outwards), but it does at least show that a little bit of the Galaxy Note 20’s DNA is hidden away in there.

Judging from the second tweet, it doesn’t look like Samsung has a great deal of choice. Moving the camera to a more discrete corner placement (where the selfie camera was on the Galaxy S10 , lest we forget) seems impossible if that’s where the rear camera mechanism lives.

And actually, it may not be that different from the original Galaxy Fold, as Twitter user @mdukasa points out. It’s just that the removal of the notch leaves the camera that bit more exposed.

Personally, I’m not sure the Fold 2 needs a selfie camera when unfolded, if it keeps the original’s folded camera. But clearly Samsung thinks that in a device this expensive, buyers should have the freedom to take photos however they want.