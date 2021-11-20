Samsung Galaxy Buds2 are now less than £100 in this Black Friday deal

The Black Friday sales have arrived, and there are some huge savings to be made whether you're shopping for yourself or for someone else. One of the best Black Friday deals I've spotted so far is on the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 which are £40 cheaper than usual right now, that's a discount of almost 30%.

Released back in the summer, the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 are the best true wireless earbuds for Android users, especially if you own other Samsung Galaxy devices.

Samsung Galaxy Buds2: was £139, now £99 at Amazon (save £40) Samsung Galaxy Buds2: was £139, now £99 at Amazon (save £40)

The Samsung Galaxy Buds2 are at their lowest ever price on Amazon. If you own a Samsung Galaxy phone then these wireless earbuds are a no-brainer because they work seamlessly with Samsung's ecosystem. You can buy them in one of four cool colours.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Buds2

Anyone who owns a Samsung Galaxy phone, tablet or watch should consider buying the Samsung Galaxy Buds2. They fit seamlessly into the Samsung ecosystem with features like a handy home screen widget to control them without any fuss and Find My Earbuds.

You'll also be able to switch between devices in an instant. For example, if you're watching a video on your Galaxy tablet and you get a phone call on your Galaxy phone, you won't need to do a thing, the Buds2 will switch to the call automatically. You won't need to disconnect and reconnect.

In the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 review, we said 'they sound pretty good and the noise-cancelling is really effective at cutting out distractions from the outside world'. That paired with the manual EQ settings in the Galaxy Wearable smartphone app makes these a good choice when it comes to performance.

From a single charge, the earbuds will last around 5 hours and they come housed in a matching charging case which gives you a total of 20 hours of music. Granted that's not incredible but it'll suit most people just fine.