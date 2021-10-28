Samsung cheap 4K TV deal: save £500 on a huge QLED TV in this Black Friday-beating sale

As the dark nights draw in, give yourself a big entertainment upgrade for the cold, wet evenings: this deal on the Samsung Q60A QLED TV at Currys gets you a huge 75-inch set to really create a dream home cinema setup, and with a whopping 30% off. We don't expect even the best Black Friday deals of this year to beat it.

The Q60A is Samsung's most affordable model in its 2021 QLED range, and still delivers the big colours that QLED TVs are known for, but does it with a less advanced backlight technology and image processing than its more expensive siblings, to keep the price down.

But you still get bright HDR performance, and the Crystal Processor 4K is great at keeping 4K images looking pin-sharp on-screen, and making sure that HD footage still looks good even at a huge 75 inches. The Dual LED backlight system is also designed to help make sure black areas look as dark as possible, rather than being a washed-out grey, which can be an issue with mid-range TVs.

Best of all, the smart TV platform is the same as Samsung's most expensive TVs (including those that top our list of the best TVs), so you get one of the easiest to use systems with excellent streaming app support. With the saving here, it's one of the best TV deals you're like to see in 2021 if you want to go big for a mid-range price.

Image Samsung Q60A 75-inch 4K TV | Was £1,599 | Now £1,099 | Save £500 (31%) at Currys

The Samsung Q60A gives you sharp Ultra HD pictures with gloriously vibrant HDR for the money, all in a slim and sleek design – even at this huge size. With 31% off, it's the best-value giant TV deal we've seen in 2021 so far. And Samsung's smart TV platform is easy to use and is packed with apps, so it's easy to make the most of it. View Deal

If you're thinking 75 inches might be a bit much in practice, here are the latest prices on Samsung Q60A at all sizes, from 43 inches right up to 85 inches…