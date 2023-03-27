Rode launches compact Wireless ME microphone and free Rode Capture iOS app

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Recording quality audio for your online content was a real faff in the past. Not only you needed complicated audio equipment, but you also had to hook it up to your camera or smartphone, which required a transmitter and receiver unit, plus a bazillion additional pieces of equipment. No wonder Rode's Wireless GO series of compact wireless mics became popular; they simplified the process without sacrificing audio quality.

With the introduction of Wireless ME, the Australian audio giant made it even easier to record sound like a pro for your online videos, automating the process further and offering a number of user-friendly features via its new Rode Capture free iOS app. It provides direct in-app control of compatible Rode products, which includes activating digital signal processing, adjusting audio levels, and advanced configuration. Rode claims Capture is the only app on the market today offering direct control of an external microphone.

(Image credit: Rode)

The Rode Wireless ME is an ultra-compact wireless microphone system that uses Rode's Series IV 2.4 GHz digital transmission for 'crystal-clear' recording with over 100m range. An exciting new feature – and a good example of the automation mentioned above – is the Intelligent GainAssist technology that automatically controls audio levels for clear sound in any application.

The mics have 'broadcast-grade' microphones built into the transmitter and receiver for dual-channel recording. Similarly to the Wireless GO II, Wireless ME transmitters can record audio on both channels or use each as a left and right input. You can also connect an additional transmitter for capturing three microphones simultaneously!

Better still, the Rode Wireless ME connects to cameras, smartphones and tablets (iOS and Android), and computers (Mac and Windows) with all required cables included in the box. The mics are controllable via Rode Central and compatible with Rode Connect, Rode Reporter and, of course, the new Rode Capture iOS app.

The Rode Wireless Me is available now and retails for $149 (approx. £121/AU$224). For more info on price and availability, visit Rode (opens in new tab) today. Click here (opens in new tab) for more info about Rode Capture. We have plenty of Rode product reviews on T3, in case that's of interest: Rode VideoMic GO II review, Rode NTH-100 review and RodeCaster Pro 2 review.