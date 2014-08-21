Robin Williams shows up in World of Warcraft as memorial character

Blizzard is paying homage to the late Robin Williams with a new (but familiar) in-game character...

Earlier this month, World of Warcraft teased that they would be immortalising the late actor/comic Robin Williams in video game form via Twitter, and it looks like there's been some progress.

The latest beta build for WoW's upcoming expansion, Warlords of Draenor, includes a new character model titled 'Robin the Entertainer'.

Three versions of the character have showed up in the build, including a human male, a human female, and a djinn, or genie.

The latter means Blizzard's looking to include a clear throwback to one of Williams' most memorable roles as the whimsical genie in Disney's Aladdin.

The human female could also be a reference to Mrs. Doubtfire, as it's theorised the djinn model could possibly shapeshift into different Williams roles.

There's no word yet on where the tribute character will show up in-game, although it's very likely we'll have to wait for the next expansion before we'll actually see Robin make an appearance in-game.

Famously a gamer, Robin Williams actually played World of Warcraft and even named his daughter Zelda Williams after the titular Legend of Zelda character.

Blizzard message of rememberance to Robin Williams on Twitter read:

".@robinwilliams Thank you. You gave us so much joy in our lives, and we hope you enjoyed your time in our world. We'll see you in-game."

A fan petition for the inclusion of the character took off after the star's death, with sign-ups heading north of six figures.

Blizzard's not the only company remembering the star. Apple also dedicated a page to Williams, likely as the actor had worked on the firm's ad campaigns.

Source Wowhead

Via Engadget