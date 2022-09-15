Resident Evil 4 remake gets an unexpected new platform

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Capcom has revealed that the upcoming remake of Resident Evil 4 will now launch on PlayStation 4 as well as other previously announced next-gen platforms.

The decision was made public during Capcom's Tokyo Games Show livestream, where producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi confirmed that a next-gen version is on the way to PS4, however, will not be coming to Xbox One or Nintendo Switch. No reason was given as to why these platforms have missed out.

Unveiled in June earlier this year, Resident Evil 4 is a remake of the classic 2005 GameCube title that made waves in the survival horror games genre. Players control US government special agent Leon Kennedy, who is sent on a mission to rescue the president's daughter, Ashley Graham, who has been kidnapped by a mysterious cult.

Development of the title was rumoured for quite some time, following on from the remakes of Resident Evil 2 in 2019 and Resident Evil 3 in 2020. The announcement trailer for the remake of Resident Evil 4 can be watched below:

More details about the game are expected to announced during a Resident Evil showcase, which is slated to take place in October. As someone that played Resident Evil 4 relatively late, I still appreciated how well it held up. With next-gen graphics and the story potentially going a different direction from the original, I'm excited to get my hands on it.

Resident Evil 4 is scheduled to launch across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X / S and Microsoft Windows on March 24th, 2023.

Capcom previously confirmed that three Resident Evil games – Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3 and Resident Evil 7 – will be available to upgrade on both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X for players that already own the titles on last-gen consoles.