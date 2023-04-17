Apple is expected to announce new MacBooks in June

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Will Apple launch its latest MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models at WWDC this June? Bloomberg's Mark Gurman thinks so. According to the Mac watcher Apple is working on three new versions of its best laptops: a 15-inch MacBook Air, a 13-inch MacBook Air and a 13-inch MacBook Pro, and the plan is to launch at least some of those models at the annual developer conference.

Gurman doesn't have specifications for any of these devices just yet, but says in his newsletter (opens in new tab) that the 15-inch MacBook Air will be launching in advance of the M3 processor being ready so it will "probably" have a chip "in line with" the M2.

Apple's 2023 MacBooks: what to expect

If Gurman is correct and the 15-inch MacBook Air is indeed an M2 machine, it's unclear what updates Apple could be making to the other two laptops – both of which currently run M2 processors already. It's possible that Apple has a more advanced M2 in mind for the smaller computers, but with the M3 just months away that seems pretty unlikely to me.

One possibility is that Apple will only launch one of the three laptops, the 15-inch Air, and either announce rather than launch the M3 versions of the two 13-inchers or just keep schtum about them until they're ready.

Gurman has some other predictions for Apple: while Apple is apparently focused on the new MacBook(s) along with iOS and watchOS for WWDC, "there are also two Mac Studio follow-ups planned". That's it in terms of detail – Gurman says even the timing is unclear right now – but as the Studio is still relatively new and remains the most powerful Mac you can buy, a new version probably isn't at the top of Apple's to-do list. Don't expect to see a new Studio this year.