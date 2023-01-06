Razer's Project Carol is going to take your gaming chair setup to the next level

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

When it comes to a great gaming setup, the best gaming chair can make a world of difference. Keeping you comfortable and supported will hopefully help to ensure you don't get injured, and allow you to maintain effectiveness over long gaming sessions.

There are loads of fantastic gaming chairs on the market right now – here at T3, we love the Secretlab Titan Evo – meaning you're almost guaranteed to find something that's perfect for you. But one thing missing from the gaming chair market is a fully immersive, multi-sensory experience offering.

Until now.

At CES 2023, Razer unveiled details of Project Carol (opens in new tab). Carol is a headrest add-on that features immersive surround sound and haptic feedback, to immerse the user in the action like never before. The device is designed to attach to any gaming chair, with a universal strap mount system similar to what you'd find on other headrests.

Unlike other headrests, it features near-field surround sound speakers on either side, which are capable of delivering up to 7.1 surround sound. Plus, the cushion cover features a haptic feedback program designed by Interhaptics, which converts sounds into vibrations, allowing you to feel what is happening around you.

Everything connects wirelessly, so you aren't tethered to your computer, either. Plug in the dongle and enjoy up to eight hours of uninterrupted audio. It re-charges via USB-C, too, which should make it fairly speedy.

I think it's a brilliant addition to any gamers setup. It's unobtrusive, but provides a greater degree of immersion – something which any gamer would look for. In fact, I'd love to try one even outside of a gaming setup. I imagine listening to music or watching a movie with 7.1 surround sound and haptic vibration is an incredible experience. Keep your eyes peeled for more details in the future.