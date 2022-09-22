Razer's cheap new soundbar looks like an ideal audio upgrade for PC gamers

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

I think it fair to say that Razer is one of, if not the, best PC gaming accessory maker on Earth, and I've had the pleasure of reviewing plenty of the firm's products over the years.

But one thing I don't associate with Razer is cheap products. Razer produces many of the best gaming products in the world and to get the best you have to pay top dollar.

Which is why I'm massively intrigued by Razer's brand new, just announced, Leviathan V2 X soundbar for PC gamers, which rings in at under $100/£100.

The Leviathan V2 X doesn't seem to skimp on features, either, from what I can see on its specs sheet, with the soundbar delivering two full-range speaker drivers and two passive radiators within its 400mm long chassis. Max volume output is an impressive 90dB, so you're definitely going to hear that sniper shot to the face in CS:GO.

(Image credit: Razer)

In terms of connectivity, the Razer Leviathan V2 X soundbar is powered by a single USB Type-C cable, which supplies it juice and connects it the PC gaming system. Bluetooth 5.0 wireless connectivity is also delivered, meaning that the soundbar can be switched between wired and wireless sources at a button press.

As you would expect from a Razer product, the Leviathan V2 X also offers plenty of RGB lighting, with 14 lighting zones customizable with whatever color the gamer wishes. This customization is handled by the Razer Audio App, which can be installed on both PC and mobile devices like phones.

Overall, I think the Leviathan V2 X soundbar looks just the ticket for many PC gamers in terms of an affordable audio upgrade for their setup. It's cheap, compact and, at least on paper, seems to deliver the goods in terms of volume and features.

Of course, the real proof will be in just how good the Leviathan V2 X sounds on test in terms of audio depth and balance, so be sure to check back into T3.com soon where we will hopefully have gone ears on with the product.

