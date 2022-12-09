Ray-Ban Stories go on sale plus 20% off custom styles during the holidays

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Ray-Ban Stories, the Meta-connected smart glasses from Ray-Ban, are getting a discount this holiday season and may just be the perfect last-minute Christmas gift idea. While the thought of being connected to Facebook through glasses may sound a bit unnerving, these sleek glasses are a step into the future for the techies who need to stay connected.

Combining Ray-Ban's iconic style with Meta technology, the Ray-Ban Stories are a real treat for those into wearable tech. Featuring built-in camera with audio, you can take photos, listen to music, make calls, and more without missing a beat. They even connect directly with your favorite social media platforms so you're always connected – even on the go.

Check out the Ray-Ban Stories $30 off deal (opens in new tab) (Offer expires 12.15.22)

But it's not enough for these smart glasses to do what they do on their own, they've got to look the part – especially with Ray-Ban on the frame. Ray-Ban is known for their sleek, recognizable style and the Stories smart glasses continue the tradition. Available in three shapes and 20 frame and lens color combos, the Stories can be customized to suit anyone's particular sense of style.

The Meteor (opens in new tab) is a personal favorite of mine, offering a more classic look and feel that older Ray-Ban sunglasses give. If you're into the classic Ray-Ban style of the 80's and 90's, these will scratch the itch you're looking for and then some. The cameras are subtle enough to not be too awkward, and the frame design overall is elegant yet simple.

If you aren't quite ready to jump into smart glasses, however, there's plenty to check out from Ray-Ban – and most of it is 20% off (opens in new tab)! Custom styles in particular allow you to create your own unique pair of Ray-Ban glasses at discounted prices. From classic Aviators to the original Wayfarer, this is the ultimate way to personalize your own set of shades to suit your style.