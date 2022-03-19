Radeon GPU users just got an excellent free upgrade courtesy of Steam Deck

Get better framerates in any game with Radeon Super Resolution – and better image quality is coming too

AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT
(Image credit: AMD)
Carrie Marshall
By
published

AMD makes some of the best graphics cards around, and if you have a stand-alone Radeon RX 5000-series or newer graphics card, you just got an excellent free upgrade.

That's because if you download the latest AMD drivers, you'll be able to take advantage of one of the Steam Deck's best features, which delivers better framerates through clever software.

In the Steam Deck it's called FidelityFX Super Resolution, and in PCs it's Radeon Super Resolution (RSR). It's a way of boosting the framerates in any game by slightly reducing your game's resolution and then whacking the framerate right up, and according to AMD it'll do amazing things in any game.

Faster framerates and amazing upscaling too

According to The Verge, AMD has something even better on the horizon: a new version of FSR that rivals Nvidia's DLSS. It uses a technology called Temporary Upscaling to deliver higher quality at higher framerates, and according to AMD it'll even work on competitors' GPUs.

We're not entirely sure how that'll work and AMD hasn't gone into detail yet. but according to AMD director Glen Matthews it doesn't use machine learning – which is why it doesn't require a new processor. It uses "previous frame color, depth and motion vectors in the rendering pipeline to create very high-quality upscaled output with optimized anti-aliasing across all image quality presets and output resolutions." AMD says there'll be much more detail announced next week on 23 March. In the meantime you can see the results of both RSR and FSR 2.0 in the video below.

TOPICS
Gaming
Carrie Marshall
Carrie Marshall

Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written thirteen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote another seven books and a Radio 2 documentary series. When she’s not scribbling, she’s the singer in Glaswegian rock band HAVR (havrmusic.com).

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.