Cheap ebike anyone? Pure Electric has TWO new electric bikes for under £1,000 and here's my early verdict

Typical. You wait ages for a cheap ebike from Pure Electric and then three come around the corner at once. More or less. Because following hot on the heels/rear wheels of the excellent, sporty Pure Flux One, here come the Pure Electric Pure Free City and Pure Free Step. They're both electric bikes with 250W motors and a step-through frame. If you don't know what that means, you can probably work it out from the name, and the photos: rather than having to 'step over' a traditional crossbar to mount these Pure Electric bikes, you quite literally 'step through' the frame and plonk your butt down. It's a lot easier; more chill; more Dutch.

This is not great news aesthetically, in my opinion. The original Pure Flux One was a very sharp looking bike, albeit undeniably rather blokey. But then I am a bloke. The more hippy-ish, curvy frames of the Pure Free City and Pure Free Step look less appealing, to my eye, but I dare say the exact opposite will be true for many people, particularly women.

The differences between the two models are limited to one having a basket and being white – that's the Pure Free Step – and one not having a basket and being black – the Pure Free City. Ooh, which should you choose? Pure Electric adds that the Step also has 'the most relaxed' riding position of any of their bikes, but the City is hardly setup like an Olympic sprint bike, is it?

Crucially, both bikes cost under the psychologically important £1,000 mark and, in theory, should be as reliable and simple as the Pure Flux One. In fact they should be even more stress-free, thanks to their more chilled out frames and riding positions.

The first thing to say about the Pure Electric Pure Flux One was that it had what I would call very hip styling. The first thing to say about these bikes is that they don't. Plain looks are not an inherent problem with step-through bikes – Cowboy's new one looks very sharp – but Pure Electric is going for practicality, with a bit of a retro European vibe here. Pure Free City and Pure Free Step are also all about ease, rather than sporty good looks.

As with Pure Electric's debut bike, these have only one gear, and a 250W motor with three assistance levels. However because these bikes are considerably heftier – 23 kilos to the Flux One's 17kg – the battery and motor have had to be beefed up. As a result you get a slightly longer maximum range – about 28 miles instead of about 25. It also means charging time is 6 hours rather than 5. It also means you will not want to run out of juice on these as pedalling them unassisted will not be fun, so keep an eye on that handlebar-mounted battery gauge.

First up, Pure Free City is a unisex design, although all Pure Electric's promo photos have a male model riding it. I can tell just by looking at it that it's going to be comfortable to ride, with a very relaxed riding position. That position, plus the weight, also say loud and clear to me that you will not be able to go much above the UK legal electric-assisted maximum of 15.5mph (25kph). So don't even try. The weight and absence of any gearing suggest it would struggle on really steep hills, from a standing start. But then I live in London where there are no only about 3 steep hills shared between 10 million people, so I think I'll be alright.

The frame is 'high quality aluminium alloy'. Designed to be something of a workhorse, the Free City has a chain guard and – yes! – built-in mudguards. Neither of these things look terribly sexy but then nor do big, muddy stripes down your front and rear, and trouser or skirt hems covered in oil and muck. There's a pannier rack on the back for your luggage, too and a kickstand and built-in front and rear lights. You're getting a lot more for your money on this bike than on the Pure Flux One.

On top of the 'relaxed position with a clear view of the environment', comfort is further boosted and by a pillowy Selle Royal saddle and 'ergonomic' handlebars promising 'lots of adjustment to find the perfect fit'. This bike should be absolutely perfect for those who are new to cycling, or returning to it after many years out of the game. Finally, Pure Electric assures us that they have fitted 'high quality tyres to provide excellent grip in all weathers'. That's presumably as opposed to really shitty tyres that will cause your inevitable death as soon as there's a spot of rain. So that's good to know.

So what of the Pure Free Step, then? At a glance, you could be forgiven for thinking it's the same bike, but in white, and with a basket on the front. You would not be far wrong in this. Pure Electric says it 'looks amazing in any setting' but to the untrained eye 'looks exactly the same as Pure Free City in any setting' might be more accurate.

However, the frame geometry has also been tweaked a little to give 'the most relaxed position of any Pure e-bike.' Take a look at the photo below and judge for yourself.

Baskets on the front of bikes can be bloody handy, so this might be the better of the two options. I don't really understand why Pure Electric hasn't done both bikes in a choice of black or white, but there it is

Pure Electric Pure Free City and Pure Free Step: price and availability

Both the Pure Free City and the Pure Free Step cost £999 and are available to pre-order now. Pure Electric offers a 2-year warranty on the electrics and 3 years on the frame and forks.

Look away now, readers outside the UK: these bikes are not available to you. But just so you know, the pricing equates to $1,350 in the USA and AU$1900 in Australia.