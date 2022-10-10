Sony makes it easier to get a PS5 in time for Amazon Prime Day

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Sony is rumoured to be implementing a big change that, in theory, should make it easier to get a PlayStation 5 console over the coming months.

According to the UK's biggest PS5 restock tracker Talha Sonmez (via Twitter (opens in new tab)), it appears that Sony is finally shipping PS5 consoles individually to retailers for the first time since the gaming hardware launched in November 2020. It will be then left up to said retailer as to whether it decides to bundle the console with a game. The likes of Horizon Forbidden West and FIFA 23 have been most commonly included as of late.

While it cannot be denied that PS5 stock has been more readily available in 2022 than in 2021, the majority of restocks consist of bundles. These are often much more expensive than the standard console by itself and frequently arrive with unnecessary add-ons like cameras, Blu-ray players and T-shirts (I'm looking at you GAME). That's why this decision to give retailers standalone consoles could be massive for general consumers – just in time for Amazon Prime Day too.

T3 has reached out to Sony for comment.

Nothing official has come from Sony (as of yet), though it was noted by the restock tracker that this will only pertain to disc consoles for the time being. This is expected to come into effect "around mid-end October". No details on digital consoles were disclosed.

The new standard RRP for a PS5 disc console is priced at $499.99 / £479.99 / AU$799.95, while a PS5 digital console now costs $399.99 / £389.99 / AU$649.95. Sony increased the RRP of the device last month due to "challenging economic conditions".

Earlier this year, T3 spoke to PS5 Stock UK's Talha Sonmez about their thoughts on whether it's easier to get a PlayStation 5 in the UK, US and elsewhere.