PS5 Slim suddenly drops back to lowest-ever price – I'd buy right now

There was a time when the thought of buying a PlayStation 5 at anything less than full price would have been unthinkable. That time is now firmly in the past. As part of Amazon's Spring Deal Days sale, we've spotted an essential deal on the latest version of the console, the PS5 Slim.

Right now you can grab a PS5 Slim for £409 on Amazon, that's the lowest price that this model has ever been and a chunky 15% off the regular £479 pricetag. If you haven't got an original PS5, that's an incredibly tempting deal.

Let me be honest, those with a PS5 already, I'm not really talking to you. Aside from its reduced size, the PS5 Slim is almost identical to its larger cousin, but for those without a foot on the PS5 ladder, this is the place to start. The PlayStation 5 is the definitive console of this generation.

PS5 Slim: was £479 now £409 at Amazon

The latest version of Sony's console is significantly smaller than the original but still the best way to play the latest games in 4K. The accompanying DualSense controller is a brilliant bit of tech too with adaptive triggers and haptic feedback boosting your immersion.



As well as boasting some big name exclusives like God of War: Ragnarok and Spider-Man 2, the PS5 is the best place to play multi platform games too. It's much more powerful than the Nintendo Switch, and has two massive advantages over the Xbox Series X.

Firstly, the DualSense controller has a number of unique features to make you feel more connected to the game than ever with adaptive triggers that have more or less resistance based on context, and haptic feedback that helps you feel every shot, jump or track.

The second reason is that Microsoft is in fact bringing many of its formerly exclusive titles to the PS5 anyway, four titles (including the brillian Hi-Fi Rush) have already arrived and more are on their way. Meanwhile the only way to play PS5 exclusives, is with a PS5.