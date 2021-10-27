PS5 restock: Amazon stock finally goes live – grab one now!

Amazon has gone live with PS5 stock this morning. The retailer looks to have both disc and digital consoles available for purchase. The retailer is known for having large allotments, so there should be plenty (in theory). Good luck!

This is the big one! As we previously reported, Amazon last had a restock about a month ago and has seemingly been gearing up in the last week or so. We always recommend going for bundles, however, there isn't any in this particular drop so just go for what's available.

You must be an Amazon Prime member to be able to secure the console. Also, make sure to choose Amazon as the seller, not a third party vendor. This can be found under the 'more options' tab.

Anyone that picks up a PS5 console today can experience the latest exclusive games from Sony, including Deathloop, Returnal, Demon's Souls, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, and more. Not to mention the likes of Horizon Forbidden West and God of War: Ragnarok, which are now in development for the platform.

As always, the stock on the site isn't necessarily a true reflection of what's available, so don't close the window. Perseverance and patience are key! Amazon normally has a good chunk of stock available so keep at it. This is as good of a chance as any to secure a console before Black Friday. Argos has also dropped stock today (it's been quite the morning), so well worth checking online and your local store.

