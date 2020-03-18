PS5 official reveal: Watch the PlayStation 5 livestream video here

After months of false leads, dodgy rumours and teases by the PS5 camp, an official PlayStation 5 unveiling is finally upon us. Although we’ve had plenty of details released around Xbox Series X, Sony has taken a much more measured approach. But no longer: the long-awaited PlayStation 5 reveal has finally arrived. And it's here now.

Without further ado, you can watch the "Road to PS5" livestream reveal in the video below. Are you as excited as we are?

Thanks to leaked information from GameStop, we already know quite a bit about the PS5's specs. We know the console will pack full 8K TV support, a bespoke 8-core AMD chipset, revolutionary 3D Audio, modular SSD storage and backwards compatibility wi PS4 games. But not only might we get a look at the console in action, we also might finally get to see the console in real life.

Lead system architect Mark Cerny will spearhead the presentation, just as he did the PS4 (Image credit: Sony)

PS5 reveal: How do we know it's today?

After months upon months of false leads, rumours and teases of a PS5 reveal, February came and went. Nothing. But the official PlayStation account tweeted yesterday that lead system architect, Mark Cerny, was going to take us “under the hood” of the PS5. Check out the tweet in full below.

Tomorrow at 9am Pacific Time, PS5 lead system architect Mark Cerny will provide a deep dive into PS5’s system architecture, and how it will shape the future of games. Watch tomorrow at PlayStation Blog: https://t.co/bgP1rXMeC8 pic.twitter.com/BSYX9tOYhEMarch 17, 2020

To further cement this as an official reveal, Sony’s official twitter account tweeted the following in reply:

If that’s not confirmation enough, we don’t know what is. In just a few hours’ time, fans around the world will be able to watch the official PS5 unveiling. How cool is that?

(Image credit: Sony)

PS5 reveal: Times

The stream will begin airing at 9am Pacific Time. In the UK, that’s 4pm sharp, so make sure you’re glued to your screens right then, as that’s when Mark Cerny will begin the official unveiling.

It’s going to be hosted on the official PlayStation blog, which you can find here. We’ll update with the actual post when it’s been created, but for now, keep your eyes glued to PlayStation.Blog for all the updates as they happen.

(Image credit: Counterplay Games)

PS5 reveal: What can we expect?

Based on the cryptic tweets by PlayStation and Sony, we should expect the PS5’s official specs (a.k.a the ones leaked by GameStop) to be formally announced. Now all events for the forseeable future have been cancelled, Sony no longer needs to wait for a packed crowd: as such, it can be comfortable live-streaming the event to its global fans.

We can expect to see the pS5 console in real life, or at least the final design onscreen. Will it feature the “v” shape so heavily pushed in icons and the development kits? It would be fitting: after all, the Roman numeral “V” is shorthand for five.

We can also expect to see a few PS5 games in action. Godfall, as the only so-far announced PS5 exclusive, is likely to feature heavily in this first footage from Sony, but we might see games such as the heavily-rumoured Gran Turismo 7 or the cross-platform RPG Outsiders.

