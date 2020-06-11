PS5 event: Watch the Sony PlayStation 5 unveiling live

Today is the big day PlayStation gamers the world over have been waiting for. That's because it is the day that Sony shows off PS5 games and, fingers crossed, the PS5 console itself for the first time.

The big PlayStation 5 event takes place today at 1PM PDT / 4PM ET / 9PM BST and can be watched in full at that time directly below. We're now under an hour away from show time, so it's time to grab the popcorn and grab a refreshing beverage.

The PlayStation 5 event is called "PS5 - The Future of Gaming", and will deliver gamers their "first look at the games you'll be playing after PlayStation 5 launches this holiday."

The PS5 event follows Sony's earlier "The Road to PS5" event, which did not go down well with gamers. The reason why the last event bombed was that is was very dry and loaded with hardware deep dives — there was jargon left, right and center.

And, while gamers definitely want to know how powerful and advanced their next-gen console is going to be, they don't need developer and programmer-level detail.

Most importantly, though, the event didn't go down well as there wasn't any PS5 games shown off, or any images of the console itself, either, which unlike the Microsoft Xbox Series X remains shrouded in mystery.

The video below, which shows a concept of what the PS5 console could look like, is right now our freshest take on how it might look.

As such, today's PlayStation 5 event really gives Sony a chance to sell the PS5 to gamers. Here, at the absolute tail end of the PS4 generation, many gamers are desperate to line-up a new piece of gaming hardware that will bring them great gaming experiences for years to come, but they have to make a choice between the PS5 and Xbox Series X as very few gamers will be able to afford both.

Here's hoping, then, that today's The Future of Gaming event really does show us the future gamers have been hoping for, and a reason for PlayStation gamers to lock in their PS5 pre-order.

How much will the PS5 cost? Earlier today the price for the 2TB console leaked on Amazon.