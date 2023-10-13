ProCook launches colourful new cookware set with 12 different functions

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

You don't have to be a fan of cooking to enjoy beautiful kitchenware. The best saucepan sets, non-stick frying pans and knives all look as good as they perform, and popular brands such as Smeg and Le Creuset execute this well. However, it's ProCook's latest launch that's giving them a serious run for their money.

Embracing the increasing popularity of colourful cookware and tableware, ProCook is launching its four-piece Soho cookware set, available in four different colourways. From frying to poaching to stewing and everything in-between, the new collection boasts twelve functions making it the only pan set you’ll ever need in your kitchen. The collection will launch in ProCook’s 58 stores as part of a major new product drop for Autumn that includes the Eco Cookware collection, Designpro stackable cookware and the Sonoma and Copenhagen tableware ranges.

Tapping into the trend for colourful accents in the home that has piqued the interest of Gen Z and millennial consumers, the Soho collection has been designed in four beautiful colours expected to be popular in 2024. Home cooks are increasingly eager to infuse their homes with optimism and colour, and bring to life the muted tones in which kitchens are often painted. Making a cohesive kitchen more possible, the range has been introduced to ensure the highest quality stylish products at the most affordable price.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: ProCook) ProCook Soho Cookware / Cream (Image credit: ProCook) ProCook Soho Cookware / Coral (Image credit: ProCook) (Image credit: ProCook)

Priced at an extremely competitive £149, the Soho range includes all the cookware pieces you need to create delicious meals at home. Included in the set is a 24cm casserole with smart steamer insert, 18cm saucepan with lid and 26cm sauté pan with lid. From simmering soups to steaming vegetables, Soho cookware has been designed to be the ultimate kitchen companion, handling any kitchen task with ease.

Eliminating the need for owning a wide range of single-purpose pans, the Soho range packs twelve functions into the four-piece range: boil, simmer, slow-cook, braise, bake, deep-fry, steam, strain, sauté, shallow-fry, sear, and poach.

“In an age where we are seeing beautifully designed kitchen items going viral on social media, we are excited to introduce our vibrant new Soho range. Our new collection offers fun and colourful cookware, encouraging style conscious cooks to find joy in cooking without compromising on quality, price or lifespan. This is a kit that will add a pop of colour and inject some personality into the kitchen” says Rob Falconer, Head of Range at ProCook.

Interested in more? Check out these 5 foods you should never cook in a non-stick pan.