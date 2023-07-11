Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H95 headphones are among the best we've tried and 27% off for Prime Day

Amazing deal on B&O's best true wireless over-ears in the Amazon Prime Day sales

(Image credit: Bang & Olufsen)
Rik Henderson
By Rik Henderson
published

We love the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H95 headphones, having awarded them five-stars in our extensive review last year. Now you can find out why because Amazon has slashed a massive £220 / $224 off the price as part of its Prime Day deals.

Yep, the superb true wireless B&O H95 over-ears are now just £569 in the UK, $674.99 in the US - a saving of up to 27% for Prime members.

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H95 (UK): was £779

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H95 (UK): was £779, now £569 at Amazon
The H95 true wireless headphones deal in the UK is available for the chestnut, black anthracite and navy models. You get a great 38-hours worth of playback with ANC enabled.

View Deal
Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H95 (US): was $899

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H95 (US): was $899, now $674.99 at Amazon
The US B&O Beoplay H95 deal also includes the gold tone version of the luxury headphones. There are two 40mm drivers, one for each ear, that give outstanding audio performance.

View Deal

Why choose the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H95 headphones?

As we've said above, the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H95 headphones are truly five-star and about as premium as you can get in the true wireless category.

Adaptive noise cancellation tech is on board that blocks out ambient sounds, but without affecting the audio signature. While each ear sports a 40mm custom Titanium driver with a neodymium magnet. This provides both excellent mid- and high-frequencies, without muddying the bass.

Multiple microphones also support voice calling, to ensure you can have clean, crisp conversations while still wearing the headphones. And, the build quality is luxurious, with lambskin leather and memory foam both ensuring each cup looks as good as it feels.

There are multiple colour and finish options available, including anthracite black, chestnut, navy and gold tone. 

It's worth noting. that you need to be a member of Amazon Prime to take advantage of all the deals across Prime Day, this included. It is free to sign up for though, if you are a new subscriber. You can then cancel again at any time.

The Amazon Prime Day sales run until the end of play on 12 July 2023 - that's when this great Bang & Olufsen offer will also finish.

