Prime Day 2 comes early for audiophiles as Astell&Kern drops three huge deals

Audiophile brand Astell&Kern appears to have started its Prime Day 2 deals a bit early: it has slashed the prices on the CA1000 amp and streamer, SE180 music player and BE100 Bluetooth speaker.

The savings are pretty significant. The amp was previously down to £999 from its initial £1,999, and now it's £200 less at £799. The SE180 is down from £1,869 to £999. And the BE100 is down from £449 to £249.

If like me you love high quality sound but don't have the high income to buy the very best kit, this could be a good opportunity to treat your ears with some seriously good audio equipment.

Astell&Kern ACRO CA1000 desktop amplifier: was £999 , now £799 at Amazon

This portable headphone amplifier sits on your desk and can seriously improve the audio quality from numerous sources – including Astell&Kern's own digital audio players.

Astell&Kern SE180 bundle: was £1,869 , now £999 at Amazon

Astell&Kern's SE180 digital music player is one of the best around, and this bundle has a huge discount. You also get a black leather case and SEM4 DAC module.

Astell&Kern ACRO BE100 Bluetooth speaker: was £449 , now £249 at Amazon

The Astell&Kern ACRO BE100 Bluetooth speaker includes a 32-bit DAC and supports aptX HD and LDAC for near lossless wireless music playback.

Are these Astell&Kern audio devices a good buy?

The award-winning ACRO CA1000 is a desktop headphone amp and music player that's very good for driving high-end IEMs and the best headphones generally.

It's a digital audio player, a DAC, an amp and a desktop amp in a single, chunky aluminium case.

The SE180 portable music player got the full five stars from our pals at What Hi-Fi?, who gave it one of its coveted awards in 2022 when it was £400 more expensive than it is now. The renowned site said it "stands as one of the best performance-per-pound offerings in the company's line-up... [it] is amongst the best we've come across".

Last but not least, the BE100 Bluetooth speaker has picked up a collection of 4-star reviews around the 'net. And that was when it was full price; the BE100 is now almost half price.

All three deals are currently live on Amazon UK.