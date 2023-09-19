Prime Day 2 comes early for audiophiles as Astell&Kern drops three huge deals

Astell&Kern's latest price cuts include serious discounts on hi-res audio kit and a pretty spectacular speaker

Audiophile brand Astell&Kern appears to have started its Prime Day 2 deals a bit early: it has slashed the prices on the CA1000 amp and streamer, SE180 music player and BE100 Bluetooth speaker. 

The savings are pretty significant. The amp was previously down to £999 from its initial £1,999, and now it's £200 less at £799. The SE180 is down from £1,869 to £999. And the BE100 is down from £449 to £249.

If like me you love high quality sound but don't have the high income to buy the very best kit, this could be a good opportunity to treat your ears with some seriously good audio equipment.

Astell&amp;Kern ACRO CA1000 desktop amplifier:  was £999

Astell&Kern ACRO CA1000 desktop amplifier: was £999, now £799 at Amazon
This portable headphone amplifier sits on your desk and can seriously improve the audio quality from numerous sources – including Astell&Kern's own digital audio players.

Astell&amp;Kern SE180 bundle:  was £1,869

Astell&Kern SE180 bundle: was £1,869, now £999 at Amazon
Astell&Kern's SE180 digital music player is one of the best around, and this bundle has a huge discount. You also get a black leather case and SEM4 DAC module.

Astell&amp;Kern ACRO BE100 Bluetooth speaker:  was £449

Astell&Kern ACRO BE100 Bluetooth speaker: was £449, now £249 at Amazon
The Astell&Kern ACRO BE100 Bluetooth speaker includes a 32-bit DAC and supports aptX HD and LDAC for near lossless wireless music playback.

Are these Astell&Kern audio devices a good buy?

The award-winning ACRO CA1000 is a desktop headphone amp and music player that's very good for driving high-end IEMs and the best headphones generally.

It's a digital audio player, a DAC, an amp and a desktop amp in a single, chunky aluminium case.

The SE180 portable music player got the full five stars from our pals at What Hi-Fi?, who gave it one of its coveted awards in 2022 when it was £400 more expensive than it is now. The renowned site said it "stands as one of the best performance-per-pound offerings in the company's line-up... [it] is amongst the best we've come across".

Last but not least, the BE100 Bluetooth speaker has picked up a collection of 4-star reviews around the 'net. And that was when it was full price; the BE100 is now almost half price.

All three deals are currently live on Amazon UK.

Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written more than a dozen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote seven more books and a Radio 2 documentary series. When she’s not scribbling, she’s the singer in Glaswegian rock band HAVR (havrmusic.com).

