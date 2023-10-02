Porsche unveils million dollar 911 that's too hot for the road

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Porsche knows how to celebrate an occasion, as the German company marked the seventh iteration of its Rennsport Reunion – basically a celebration of its motorsports achievements to date – with a limited edition, and insanely potent version of the 911 GT3 R.

Dubbed the 911 GT3 R rennsport (no surprises there), it is based on the existing GT3 R, but takes things up a notch when you delve into the performance figures. It is a track car that isn’t designed to compete, so Porsche engineers were freed from the traditional regulatory shackles.

Let’s start with the body work, where only the bonnet and the roof were borrowed from the standard GT3 R. There’s a new front end, complete with an aerodynamically-optimised nose, side fins, air intakes around the wheel arches and the conventional mirrors have been replaced by digital versions to help it cut through the air with greater efficiency.

(Image credit: Porsche)

Walk around the back and you’ll likely be skewered by the enormous rear wing. That helps keep the car glued to the blacktop but is also a retro-tastic nod to the Brumos Porsche 935/77 that took the seventh overall victory for a Porsche at the 24 Hours of Daytona in 1978.

Stunning 18-inch BBS racing rims finish off the aggressive exterior, which can be painted in various modern representations of race-winning Porsches throughout history. However, just 77 cars will be made available to the public, so we are unsure of how many of those 11 exclusive colour combinations will be optioned or ever seen in the wild.

Finally, let’s talk numbers, as Porsche has seen fit to increase the power output from the screaming 4.2-litre boxer engine from 557bhp of the GT3 R to an eye-watering 612bhp. In addition to this, Porsche says it will rev all the way to 9,400rpm, should you have the required mettle to let that sort of power fly in a rear-wheel drive machine with a six-speed sequential gearbox.

(Image credit: Porsche)

Oh, and just so everyone else on track knows you are piloting a serious weapon, Porsche has fitted an un-silenced racing exhaust. Although, two quieter versions fitted with silencers and catalytic converters are available for racing circuits with noise restrictions. Phew.

All of this is going to set 77 lucky owners back $1,046,000 - or approximately £860,000 - and that is without any options boxes ticked or local taxes applied.

So, if you have a glaring hole in your collection for a single-seater, race-tweaked 911 with a roll cage, you know what to do.