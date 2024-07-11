Polestar reveals stunning Concept BST at Goodwood Festival of Speed

Polestar has revealed a new, racier version of its electric sports car concept at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Called the Concept BST, the car will make its debut at the festival this weekend, alongside the Polestar 6, which will be driven in public for the first time when it takes on the 1.2-mile Goodwood hill climb.

Taking the 6 as its foundations – a car we already think looks absolutely stunning – the new Concept BST features bespoke bodywork, including a prominent rear wing and muscular flared wheel arches, plus a wider stance and 22-inch forged alloy wheels.

(Image credit: Polestar)

The convertible EV has also been treated to what Polestar describes as an “aerodynamically optimised” bonnet with a unique vented design, plus an aggressive front splitter and racing livery-inspired graphics.

There’s no word on performance figures for the Concept BST, as it’ll be the regular Polestar 6 that is actually driven at Goodwood this weekend. Polestar has previously said that its target specification for the 6 includes a dual-motor, 800-volt system producing 650 kW (872 horsepower), a 0-60 mph time of 3.1 seconds, a top speed of 155 mph and a range of over 370 miles.

Polestar suggests the 6 will be priced in the region of $200,000 (£155,000) when it arrives in 2026.

(Image credit: Polestar)

Speaking of the Concept BST, Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath said: “This car is a demonstration of how far we can push our performance brand – Polestar turned up to 11 if you will – and a demonstration of how we could apply the BST formula to our line up in the future.”

The Swedish car maker has previously used the BST name on two performance-orientated versions of the Polestar 2, each fitted with high-end Öhlins dampers, racing stripes and extra power over the regular 2.

For readers attending the Goodwood Festival of Speed this weekend, the Polestar 6 (pictured above, and which is itself still in concept form) will be in the first-glance paddock and is set to take on the hill climb. The Concept BST will sit alongside the Polestar 2, 3 and 4 on the brand’s main stand, while the Polestar 4 – which T3 recently drove – will also appear in Goodwood’s Electric Avenue enclosure.