Playstation Move PC compatibility coming soon?

PC drivers for the gaming wand is on the cards

Rumours flying round the web today suggest that Sony is soon to unveil a compatibility deal that'll bring the motion-sensing Playstation Move controller to the PC. Sony is expected to take the stage at GDC 2011 (which takes place from Feb 28th to March 4th), and unveil the Move Server, a set of drivers that will allow the Move controllers to work with your PC.





"This talk will bring developers up to speed on developing for the PlayStation Move controller,” says Sony. “We will cover developing for the new PlayStation Move Sharp Shooter accessory."



The statement continues: "We will discuss the new Move Server project that will make it possible for academics and hobbyists to develop software using the PlayStation Move controller on their own PCs."



While that seems to point to a setup where the Move controllers can merely be tinkered with by people in sheds, it may open the door for professional developers and publishers to begin producing PC games with the Move controllers in mind. …So long as Sony allows it, of course. Would you be up for playing Move games on your desktop?