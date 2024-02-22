This PS5 Slim mega-deal is still on, but you have to be quick

The new, slimmer version of the PlayStation 5 has only been available since the end of last year but there's an amazing deal on it already. You can get yourself a PS5 Slim with £70 off right now.

That's 15% off the usual price, leaving the newest PlayStation at just £409 – a true bargain for latest model.

It's available at that price from several retailers around the UK, including Amazon, but only for a limited time so you'll have to be quick if you want to snap one up.

PlayStation 5 Slim: was £479.99 , now £409 at Amazon

The PlayStation 5 underwent a design refresh in late 2023, with a smaller, slimmer form factor and a detachable 4K Blu-ray disc drive. It still plays all the great PS5 games though and is the new standard model.

Why buy a PS5 Slim?

The PlayStation 5 has effectively won this generation's console war, having reportedly outsold the Xbox Series X at least two to one. That means there are millions of eager PS5 fans waiting to play games online, and no shortage of titles to check out.

The PS5 Slim comes with a refreshed design, which includes a detachable 4K Blu-ray disc drive and smaller form factor. It is easier to find a spot for in on a TV stand or inside an AV cabinet, therefore.

There are so many great games out there to buy now, plus PS Plus membership tiers that will give you 100s of them to download and play for just one monthly fee.

The DualSense controller is also the most advanced around, with incredible haptic feedback and triggers that adjust the force required to pull them depending on the game.

Sony really cracked it with the PlayStation 5 and now you can find out why with a very healthy discount.