Planning on buying new Sonos speakers or a soundbar? Wait until Friday

Big Sonos discounts are coming in advance of Black Friday

Sonos Arc
(Image credit: Sonos)
Carrie Marshall
By Carrie Marshall
published

You don't need to wait for Black Friday to get some really good Sonos deals – but it would be wise to wait until this Friday, November 18. That's when Sonos's big discounts are due to drop, and there are going to be some significant savings on smart speakers, subwoofers and soundbars.

These discounts will all be on the main Sonos site, but I'd expect similar deals to appear on retailers' websites too. And of course retailers may offer their own discounts too.

Here's what you can expect to save.

Sonos discounts from Friday 18 November

The biggest saving is on one of Sonos's most expensive products, the £899 Sonos Arc soundbar. That's going to be £200 cheaper, down to a less frightening £699. The Sonos Sub (Gen 3) will be £150 off at £599, and the Sonos Beam (Gen 2) will be £100 off at £349.

Sonos speakers are getting price cuts too. There will be £40 off the Sonos One, down to £159; £40 off the Sonos One SL, down to £139; £40 off the Sonos Roam, which will be £139; and £40 off the Sonos Roam SL, down to £119.

Remember remember the 28th of November

All of the above discounts will kick in on 18 November and they'll be available until the 28th November. On that date Sonos's final discount will drop: £80 off the Sonos Move, taking the price from £399 to £319.

These are pretty impressive discounts, and if you've been lusting after a Sonos system but haven't taken the plunge yet then you could save a serious amount of cash if you're buying multiple devices here. We will of course link to each of the deals the moment they go live, and to any other great Sonos deals from third parties too.

