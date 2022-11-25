Ping! The best Black Friday microwave deals, ready in minutes

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

You might be thinking that many of the kitchen-focused best Black Friday deals are going to revolve around the humble air fryer given that everybody wants one right now. What with energy shortages and sky-high electricity bills they're definitely a cheaper way to cook food at mealtimes.

There's another unsung kitchen hero though, in the shape of the microwave oven. Take a look at the best microwave models and you'll see this is a world dominated by the likes of Panasonic, Russell Hobbs, Sage, Daewoo and more. For Black Friday though, you can get a lot of these machines, plus the ones shown below cheaper than ever thanks to hefty discounts.

The microwave might often be overlooked while best air fryers are the flavour of the month, but don't forget just how great these things are. Many of the newer models can do all sorts, on top of heating up last night's leftovers. Better still, many microwaves can be purchased for well under a hundred quid. Brilliant!

(opens in new tab)

Kenwood K20MS21 Solo Microwave was £160 now £99 (opens in new tab)

The Kenwood K20MS21 Solo Microwave ticks all of the boxes when it comes to delivering fast and efficient cooking. There's a decent 800 Watts of power, a capacity of 20 litres and no less than 6 auto cooking programs. The turntable is 255mm in diameter, meaning that you can even get a large play of last night's leftovers heated up in there too.

(opens in new tab) Panasonic NN-E28JBMBPQ Compact Solo Microwave was £99.99 now £79 (opens in new tab)



You really can't go wrong with a Panny and they've been making microwaves for years, so this one is very good. The fact that there's a chunk of change off the asking price makes it even more appealing. There's 800 Watts of power for this one, a 20 litre capacity and one-touch programming that lets you cook a variety of meals and ingredients in no time. The design is also hugely eye-catching.

(opens in new tab) Panasonic NN-E28JMMBPQ Freestanding Microwave was £99 now £79 (opens in new tab) Yup, it's another Panasonic with about the same amount of money off so you're spoilt for choice. This one, the Panasonic NN-E28JMMBPQ has a handy 5 power levels and a sizeable choice of 9 auto-programmes, so you have a wealth of cooking options. Better yet, the interior is made using easy-to-clean enamel liners, so you can wipe clean after use.

(opens in new tab) Smeg MOE34CXIUK 34 Litre Combination Microwave Oven was £449 now £349 (opens in new tab)



This amazing Smeg combination microwave does it all and adding to the appeal is the way there's £100 off the asking price. There's a huge 34 litre capacity and 31.5cm turntable for large dinner plates, plus 1000 Watts of power. Better still, it's really easy to use, with automatic programmes, a simple control panel and minute minder alerts so nothing gets frazzled.