Philips' new OLED TVs finally mix PS5-ready game features and Ambilight

If you've been holding off on buying a new OLED TV with HDMI 2.1 because you want glorious Ambilight tech to match, the new Philips OLED 806/856 range is on the way. The Philips OLED 806 with Ambilight will be available in Q2 of this year in 48, 55, 65, and 77-inch models. The Philips OLED 856 will be in both 55-inch and 65-inch sizes, with the only key difference between the ranges being their stands. The 806 sports stick feet, while the 856 boasts a metal T-bar to bring that 'oooh, it's floating' vibe.

Most importantly for new PS5 and Xbox Series X owners, though, the range has four-sided Ambilight functionality and full HDMI 2.1 support. This means 4K gaming at 120fps, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) and a full wall of constantly adapting coloured light to match the low-latency action on screen. Philips OLEDs are a staple of our best TVs as Ambilight's LEDs on the rear of the display make for a great upgrade, but they haven't made it over to the best gaming TVs due to the lack of HDMI 2.1 functionality. This could change all of that. Just think how good Spider-Man on PS5 is going to look with the lights of city spilling out onto your walls…

The range also includes TP Vision's new P5 Picture Processing Suite. We're big fans of Philips' recent image processing, and this new upgrade means even better viewing. The P5 Processor includes a new mode called Film Detection which uses the display's light sensor to choose the correct mode for perfect contrast. The P5 Processor will also automatically select the right category for your chosen media for the most life-life image but can also flag specific movies and offer the option to change modes. Handy.

Philips is joining Samsung in making the most of the Dolby Vision IQ competitor HDR10+ Adaptive. This means the set will automatically adjust dependent on the ambient light in your room as part of its HDR processing for HDR10+. And, impressively, Philips remains compatible with every HDR platform, including Dolby Vision with an enhanced Dolby Bright mode.

Another key addition is improved anti-burn-in technology across the OLED range. Previously relegated to higher end models, Philips proprietary anti-burn-in tech uses a logo detection function to constantly monitor potential burn-in areas and reduce the intensity of the light for that specific zone without reducing the brightness of the whole screen. That'll be a relief if you've been locked to the news during some kind of on-going global crisis.

These aren't Philips OLED+ sets (such as the Philips OLED+935) with built-in Bowers & Wilkins speaker systems that mean you don't need one of the best soundbars, but in every other way they look top tier.

As usual for Philips, we don't expect a US release for these TVs, sadly. But if you’re looking for a new TV and want to make sure you’re getting the best price, check out our constantly updated best TV deals.