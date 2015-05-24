Pac-Man returning in a new mobile game

One of the most beloved retro characters is making a comeback. In celebration of his 35th birthday, Bandai Namco Studios has announced Pac-Man 256, a new mobile game based on the ghost-chasing, dot-hunting yellow pizza-shaped blob.

Bandai Namco Studios has teamed with Hipster Whale – the developer behind Crossy Road – on a new mobile game called Pac-Man 256.

The announcement comes 35 years on since Pac-Man was first introduced on an arcade machine, before later becoming a social phenomenon and an icon of 1980s popular culture.

The '256' in the title refers to the infamous 256 glitch. When players reached that level in the original Pac-Man, half the screen turned into a mess of random characters. In the new game, the glitch is the main villain, with players having to escape through an endless maze.

Players will also have to deal with the notorious ghost ensemble - Blinky, Pinky, Inky and Clyde – while also picking up Pac-Dots and Power Pellets along the way.

"This year, we are celebrating Pac-Man's35th Anniversary and we couldn't miss such an opportunity: we decided to create a brand new exciting game with Hipster Whale and Bandai Namco Studios Vancouver," said Bandai Namco executive Tatsuya Kubota.

"This results in a stirring game based on some elements that made history. Join us in celebrating Pac-Man'sanniversary!"

Pac-Man 256 will be released for smartphones and tablets this summer. Watch the first trailer below and let us know your thoughts in the comments.