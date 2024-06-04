Our Place’s Wonder Oven is the best looking air fryer I’ve ever seen

QUICK SUMMARY Our Place has just launched its Wonder Oven to the UK market. The 6-in-1 countertop appliance air fries, bakes, roasts, grills, toasts and reheats, and it has a stylish and compact design that’ll suit any kitchen aesthetic. Now available in the UK, the Our Place Wonder Oven is available in multiple colours and costs £195.

Our Place has just launched the new Wonder Oven, its reimagining of the air fryer. The Our Place Wonder Oven is a 6-in-1 air fryer and countertop oven which uses steam infusion technology to make delicious food, all in a compact and stylish package.

The best air fryers have become staples in most kitchens, and while there are many different sizes, styles and brands on the market today, most air fryers have a relatively similar design. Just type in ‘air fryer’ to your search engine, and you’ll be greeted with a selection of square and rectangular appliances with convenient handles to open the baskets, typically in black, white or silver colourways.

With the new Wonder Oven, Our Place has reimagined the air fryer and given it a stylish and colourful upgrade. Instead of using baskets like other air fryers, the Our Place Wonder Oven looks more like a mini oven, complete with racks, shelves and pans.

Available in the colours Steam, Char, Blue Salt and limited edition Spice, the Our Place Wonder Oven measures 29.5cm height x 29.2cm width x 26.9cm depth, weighs 5.3kg and has a 12-litre capacity. Despite its petite size, the Our Place Wonder Oven can fit a 2kg chicken inside it or you can cook double the capacity with the multilevel racks.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Our Place) (Image credit: Our Place)

The Our Place Wonder Oven offers six different cooking methods, including air fry, bake, roast, grill, toast and reheat. It uses steam infusion technology to keep food moist on the inside and crisp on the outside, which is achieved by pouring 1-2 teaspoons of water into the inlet at the top of the appliance.

Aside from its steaming feature, the Our Place Wonder Oven offers 360° air frying that blasts and circulates hot air inside and around the appliance. It uses less oil than traditional cooking methods, and can reach up to temperatures of 232°C. Versatile and easy-to-use, the Our Place Wonder Oven has three control knobs located at the front, which customises the temperature, cooking method and timer.

The Our Place Wonder Oven has to be the most stylish air fryer I’ve ever seen, and it almost reminds me of the easy bake ovens you’d get as a kid. Now available in the UK, the Our Place Wonder Oven comes with a wire rack, air fryer basket, non-stick bake pan and crumb tray, and all colour options are priced at £195 .