One of the best-ever sci-fi movies to leave Netflix – 25 years after landmark debut

If you've never seen The Matrix, we're not sure you've lived – it's one of the most influential movies of the last 30 years, and if you limit yourself to just sci-fi movies then it's even more of a milestone.
The flick didn't necessarily fuel the careers of all of its stars, but it most certainly helped some of them to maintain their positions at the top of any future billings, and it's been on Netflix for a little while now for those who want to catch it whenever they like. Now, though, it's about to exit the platform.
That's right – at the end of 31 July, the movie will disappear from Netflix in the US, making it that little bit harder to watch. This means you've got a matter of days left in this month to catch the stunning movie.
For those who don't know, it tells the mind-bending story of Neo (Keanu Reeves), a man who finds himself questioning everything when he slowly comes to the realisation that he might be living life in a complex simulation.
As it turns out, humanity has been overtaken by brutal robots that keep humans locked in the simulation, so they can act as batteries for their technology.
That's a pretty crazy concept, but it's brought across very clearly and punctuated by some of the most famous and influential scenes you could possibly hope to see. It built on the techniques of filmmakers like John Woo to bring slow-motion right to the fore, and features some visual effects shots that hold up unbelievably well.
As Neo and a gang of new accomplices seek to bring down the robot empire from within, breaking out of the Matrix that gives the movie its name, you'll see just why it's become so famous – and why it's spawned three sequels so far (with another apparently in the works).
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
So, on 31 July Netflix's attempt to sit as the best streaming service on the market might be dented by the departure of The Matrix – be sure that you get it watched before then if you've never sampled its cyberpunk fun before. Or, if you have, it's worth going back in again for more...
Max is a freelance writer with years of experience in tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor. He has tested all manner of tech too, from headphones and speakers to apps and software.
-
Netflix's new no.1 brings two Oscar-winners back together – and fans love it
Ticket to Paradise has Clooney and Roberts – but also a mixed reputation
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Squid Game fans will soon be able to compete against each other for free
Netflix is going big for the new season
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Your affordable Netflix subscription could soon be scrapped
It's time to choose a new plan
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
-
Apple TV drama's S2 trailer appeared from nowhere – S1 has near-perfect 97% score
Pachinko season 2 looks set to deliver more excellence
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
5 new EA Sports FC 25 features I love... and 1 that's already giving me nightmares
New gameplay features reveal some interesting additions
By Rik Henderson Published