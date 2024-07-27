One of the best-ever sci-fi movies to leave Netflix – 25 years after landmark debut

If you've never seen The Matrix, we're not sure you've lived – it's one of the most influential movies of the last 30 years, and if you limit yourself to just sci-fi movies then it's even more of a milestone.

The flick didn't necessarily fuel the careers of all of its stars, but it most certainly helped some of them to maintain their positions at the top of any future billings, and it's been on Netflix for a little while now for those who want to catch it whenever they like. Now, though, it's about to exit the platform.

That's right – at the end of 31 July, the movie will disappear from Netflix in the US, making it that little bit harder to watch. This means you've got a matter of days left in this month to catch the stunning movie.

For those who don't know, it tells the mind-bending story of Neo (Keanu Reeves), a man who finds himself questioning everything when he slowly comes to the realisation that he might be living life in a complex simulation.

As it turns out, humanity has been overtaken by brutal robots that keep humans locked in the simulation, so they can act as batteries for their technology.

That's a pretty crazy concept, but it's brought across very clearly and punctuated by some of the most famous and influential scenes you could possibly hope to see. It built on the techniques of filmmakers like John Woo to bring slow-motion right to the fore, and features some visual effects shots that hold up unbelievably well.

As Neo and a gang of new accomplices seek to bring down the robot empire from within, breaking out of the Matrix that gives the movie its name, you'll see just why it's become so famous – and why it's spawned three sequels so far (with another apparently in the works).

So, on 31 July Netflix's attempt to sit as the best streaming service on the market might be dented by the departure of The Matrix – be sure that you get it watched before then if you've never sampled its cyberpunk fun before. Or, if you have, it's worth going back in again for more...