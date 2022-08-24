Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4080 suddenly sounds much more appealing

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Nvidia's incoming 4000-series of 'Lovelace' GPUs is eagerly anticipated by PC gamers the world over and now, with just a few months until its slated launch, we've got a brand new specs leak for the range's Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080.

The leak comes from established graphic card leaker kopite7kimi, who has posted updated specs for the RTX 4080 on Twitter (see below). And, simply put, the specs reveal good news for PC gamers, with the incoming card suddenly looking a lot more appealing.

That extra appeal comes from the fact that, according to the tipster, the RTX 4080 is going to come with 16GB of GDDR6X with 23Gbps video memory, and that the card's TBP (Total Board Power) demand will be 340W.

Let's make some updates. RTX 4080PG136/139-SKU360AD103-300-A19728FP3216GB 23Gbps GDDR6Xtotal card power 340WAugust 23, 2022 See more

This is good news as previous reports had indicated that the Nvidia RTX 4080 would come with 21Gbps GDDR6X VRAM, not 23Gbps. So from a performance point of view the card now looks even better.

It's good news, too, as the TBP for the RTX 4080 had at one time being predicted to be in excess of 420W, even though that had recently being brought down to 320W, so the fact the card is now believed to be coming in with a 340W power demand is quite relieving.

As, after all, bigger power demands necessitate bigger PSUs (power supply) to supply the juice, as well as bigger energy spend from the gamer. And, with the cost of living crisis affecting millions of PC gamers, a new graphics card that isn't ludicrously power hungry sounds appealing for sure.

With that sort of power draw it now seems like most PC gamers with a good PSU won't have to cough up for a more powerful one in order to power the card.

We're very confident that Nvidia's new 4000-series of GPUs are going to be well represented come October, the speculated launch date for the series, in T3's best graphics cards buying guide, and are eagerly anticipating seeing what each card is capable of later in the year.

Here's hoping, then, that this leak is accurate, as if it is then the RTX 4080 will surely make for a great upgrade option for many PC gamers.