Now anyone can afford a Ford Mustang

If you've oft dreamt of the grunt of a Ford Mustang or the roar of a Raptor but haven't quite got the funds, you're in luck, as LEGO – the kings of franchises – has brought out two rather cool new kits. Announced at NAIAS 2016 in Detroit and on sale from March 1, the Mustang and F-150 Raptor LEGO sets are the first that the two gigantic companies have worked on together.

The 185-piece Mustang kit includes a time board and race driver, whereas the 664-piece F-150 Raptor set includes a well-equipped garage, trailer, a drag racing Christmas tree (yes, really) and Model A hot rod, plus a crew of Ford workers. “Each LEGO Ford car tells a story and has infinite play possibilities,” said said Jill Wilfert, vice president, licensing and entertainment, The LEGO Group. “With these new sets, kids can play out their ultimate car fantasies. They are able to role play and become the LEGO mini-figure, stepping into the greatest cars on earth.”

T3 played out its car fantasies with the kits at NAIAS for a good ten minutes. And yes, it was fun. But then we went and drove the real cars, which was more fun.

Suggested retail price for the Mustang set is $14.99, while F-150 Raptor is $49.99. No UK pricing is available yet.