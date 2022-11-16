NordicTrack launches its Black Friday Sale with massive savings on treadmills, exercise bikes and more

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The best treadmills and best exercise bikes are probably two of the most sought-after items on Black Friday. And unlike two years ago, when it literally impossible to get hold of any decent home gym equipment, this year we're showered with top-quality NordicTrack offers, from cheap treadmill deals to incredible elliptical sales.

Shop NordicTrack's Black Friday sales in the US (opens in new tab)

Shop NordicTrack's Black Friday sales in the UK (opens in new tab)

We don't want to stop you from checking out those sweet, sweet NordicTrack deals, but we thought it's worth mentioning that we have reviewed many of the equipment that's on sale now, including the NordicTrack Commercial 2950 treadmill, the NordicTrack RW900 rower, and the NordicTrack Vault smart mirror. In case you need to do some reading before you depart your money. Or you can just buy them for cheap now. Whatever works for you.

Some highlights from the Nordictrack Black Friday 2022 Sale

NordicTrack Commercial S22i: £2,499 , £1,599 at NordicTrack

NordicTrack's top studio-style bike has a massive 22-inch display and access to all the iFit workouts under the sun. It offers 20% incline control (+/-10%) and 24 digital resistance levels to ensure your workouts are always as gruelling as you want them. Although it offers similar specs to the Peloton Bike+, the NordicTrack model is £400 cheap at this price point.

NordicTrack NEW S 25i: £1,599 , £999 at NordicTrack

This capable treadmill has a 5" display and 3.0CHP motor capable of producing speeds up to 19km/h. It also features NordicTrack's SpaceSaver Design with EasyLift Assist to help you tuck the machine away when not in use. A real bargain at this price point!

NordicTrack Vault (Standalone): $1,499 , $999 at NordicTrack

The Vault is an interesting concept, as it can help you better your workout form by allowing yourself to see your reflection in the mirror, which also displays the instructor performing the exercises. Generally, smart mirrors such as the Vault aren't cheap, but thanks to this deal, you can own one for one-third off. Nice!