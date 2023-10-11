Nissan's Hyper Adventure EV concept can go off-grid for days

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The Japan Motor show is just around the corner and that means we are being treated to some fantastically bonkers new concept cars. This year, Nissan is going all-in with a triplet of design studies that have been slowly trickling through in the lead up to the show.

Following on from its city-dwelling Hyper Urban concept comes the altogether more rugged and outdoorsy Hyper Adventure.

This jacked-up, futuristic slab of angular metal shares similar lines to the first concept but offers more room and more technology, so suits those with an active outdoor lifestyle.

This includes V2X (vehicle-to-everything) charging capabilities, where owners can harness the power of the large capacity battery packs to run their lives when living out in the wilderness.

This could be lighting a campsite, cooking or "charging an electric jet ski". Its goal is "to sustain electricity needs anytime and anywhere while still being respectful of the environment".

(Image credit: Nissan)

The reason for the skis on the roof? This is to show off the unique tailgate and swivelling rear bench seat, which turns through 180-degrees so it can face out of the back.

You can then sit back and take in the splendour of the Aurora Borealis, or drop the automatic retractable steps and slap on your ski boots.

But, the soul of the vehicle is the fact it packs Nissan's advanced e-4ORCE all-wheel-control system, which could be a hint of capable electric off-road vehicles arriving in the near future.

So far, we have been treated to a duo of SUVs, both of which share a similarly sharp and futuristic interior and exterior design language, giving a good indication of what some of Nissan’s promised 19 upcoming electric vehicles will look like.

(Image credit: Nissan)

As cool as the concepts are, take them with a pinch of salt, and place your bets on the third concept SUV packing frickin' lasers on its bonnet or something.