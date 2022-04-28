Huge Nintendo Switch sale on Mario, Zelda, Final Fantasy and 100s more kicks off today

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

A new Nintendo Switch sale is set to begin this week, offering discounts of up to 63% off some of the console's best video games.

Beginning on April 28th and running until May 8th, the Nintendo Switch 'Spring Into Action Sale' is headlined by huge reductions on the likes of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword, Super Mario Odyssey and Fire Emblem: Three Houses. All three of which are first-party games made by Nintendo that rarely see price cuts.

Additionally, there's a fine selection of third-party titles including The behemoth that is The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim from Bethesda and the shocking addictive Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle from Ubisoft. Bioshock: The Collection is also available and is one of the best games ported to Nintendo Switch. It plays flawlessly just like its PlayStation and Xbox counterparts.

The full list of games included in the sale can be found on the Nintendo eShop , however, the Japanese firm has provided a few highlights:

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD – £33.49 (33% off)

Super Mario Odyssey – £33.49 (33% off)

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – £24.99 (50% off)

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle – £11 (63% off)

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition – £24.99 (50% off)

Bayonetta 2 + Bayonetta Bundle – £33.49 (33% off)

Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster – £22.49 (50% off)

BioShock: The Collection – £15.99 (60% off)

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom – The Prince’s Edition – £24.99 (50% off)

Fire Emblem: Three Houses – £33.49 (33% off)

"Players can witness the origins of the Master Sword in The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, discounted for the first time, and travel around the world with Mario and his trusty pal, Cappy in Super Mario Odyssey. In Fire Emblem: Three Houses, it is up to Byleth to lead their students through their academic lives and in tactical, turn-based battles," said Nintendo in a press release sent to T3.

"An epic fantasy open world awaits in The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, while Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle offers dynamic turn-based combat with an unlikely team of heroes. In a bundle including Bayonetta and its sequel Bayonetta 2, discounted for the first time, players can discover an explosive blend of dynamic action and saucy style."

My personal recommendation would definitely be Super Mario Odyssey if you have not had the pleasure of playing this astoundingly fun 3D Platformer. A game full of joy, wonder and just brilliant gameplay that lets Mario take control of anything and everything.

Next to this, Skyward Sword HD is worth playing through if a fan of Zelda games in general or if you're excited about Breath of the Wild 2. It is more linear, however, but still has some fantastic dungeons and arguably the best Link and Zelda relationship to date. I actually reviewed the game for NME, so you can check that out if interested.

The Nintendo Switch 'Spring Into Action Sale' stars on April 28th and ends on May 8th, 2022. Struggling to decide what to play next, check out T3's top picks for the best Nintendo Switch Games of 2022 – so far.