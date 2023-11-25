Ninja Woodfire Electric BBQ is the cheapest it's ever been in early Cyber Monday deal

I’ve just found the best Cyber Monday deal on the Ninja Woodfire Electric BBQ Grill and Smoker. Right now at Amazon, the Ninja Woodfire Electric BBQ is 42% off, taking this popular 7-in-1 BBQ down to its cheapest ever price.

View the Ninja Woodfire Electric BBQ deal

Originally priced at £399.99, the Ninja Woodfire Electric BBQ is now just £231.70, saving you £168.29 on this outdoor electric BBQ grill and smoker. The Ninja Woodfire Electric BBQ was launched earlier this year to much acclaim so this 42% discount is well worth taking advantage of from the Black Friday deals .

I know what you’re thinking: can an electric BBQ actually make good food? And the answer is yes! I’ve had the Ninja Woodfire Electric BBQ for several months now and can safely say that it creates delicious tasting food that actually tastes smoky, flavorful and authentic, like you’d expect with a traditional gas or charcoal grill.

To view the Ninja Woodfire Electric BBQ deal, click the link above or keep reading to find out more about this 5-star BBQ.

Ninja Woodfire Electric BBQ Grill and Smoker: was £399.99 , now £231.70 at Amazon

Get 42% off the Ninja Woodfire Electric BBQ Grill and Smoker in the Amazon Black Friday Week sale. This 7-in-1 outdoor grill can be used in many different ways, including grill, smoke, air fry, roast, bake, dehydrate and reheat. The inside is surprisingly spacious and can fit 8 burgers, 16 sausages or 2 racks of ribs inside. Now at its cheapest ever price!

Many people are put off by electric barbecues because they think the food they make won’t get that authentic smoky flavours synonymous with the best barbecues . But having tried and tested the Ninja Woodfire Electric BBQ thoroughly, all the food I’ve made with it has tasted chargrilled and like it came off of a gas, charcoal or pellet BBQ.

If you’re not fully convinced, Ninja also provides flavoured wood pellets with the Ninja Woodfire Electric BBQ to give extra flavour to your food. The two pellet packs include the All Purpose blend and Robust blend which give different flavours and textures to meat, fish, vegetables and more. All you have to do is add the pellets to the integrated smoker and select the Woodfire setting to add smoky tastes to your food.