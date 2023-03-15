Ninja Speedi Rapid Cooker air fries, steams & grills meals in just 15 minutes

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Do you always feel like you have no time to cook? Well, the latest launch from Ninja is here to solve all your problems in the form of the Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Rapid Cooker (opens in new tab).

Ninja is well known for its extensive collection of kitchen tech, and has even earned the moniker: ‘UK’s no.1 air fryer and multi-cooker brand’. It’s unsurprising then that Ninja holds spots in our best air fryer (opens in new tab) and best multicooker (opens in new tab) guides and its newest product could very well make it onto both.

The Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Rapid Cooker does exactly what it says on the tin: it’s speedy and has multiple features. Designed for people who don’t have time, the Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Rapid Cooker easily creates one-pot meals in just 15 minutes, so you can make high-quality homemade food for the entire family in an impressively short amount of time.

So, how does it work? The Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Rapid Cooker has 2 modes and 10 cooking functions, including steam, steam air fry, steam bake, grill, bake/roast, air fry, slow cook, dehydrate and sear/saute. Using Ninja’s Rapid Cooking System, the device combines steam and convection heat to quickly cook up to 4 portions at a time. It’s incredibly versatile and can easily tackle meat, vegetables and grains (see the best foods to cook in an air fryer (opens in new tab) for more).

(Image credit: Ninja)

The Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Rapid Cooker has a big focus on steam cooking as the brand found through testing that steaming retains 90% of food nutrients. It also uses little to no oil when using the air frying function, so you can make healthier versions of your favourite fried foods. The Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Rapid Cooker also comes with a 5.7-litre cooking pot and a cook & crisp tray, that are both non-stick and dishwasher safe.

While the Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Rapid Cooker already comes with a recipe guide, Ninja has also released its Speedi Meal Builder (opens in new tab), an online recipe generator that offers recipe inspiration and step-by-step cooking advice. On the Ninja website, the Speedi Meal Builder asks you to select your ingredients of choice (bases, proteins, seasoning, vegetables and toppings) and in 5 steps, it will create your very own recipe.

As someone who loves trying out different meals, I gave the Speedi Meal Builder a go. Once you select your ingredients, Ninja generates your meal and gives you instructions on how to make it in the Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Rapid Cooker. It’s quick, simple and gives you customisable ideas and inspiration on what to cook – a fun and handy feature especially for those who are new to this type of cooking.

(Image credit: Ninja)

For Ninja fans, the Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Rapid Cooker is not the only new release from the brand this year. The brand also recently launched the Ninja Woodfire Electric BBQ, Grill & Smoker (opens in new tab), its first ever electric barbecue, so I’m excited to see what else Ninja has in store for 2023.