Nike and TomTom unveil new White and Silver SportWatch

Originally created for Olympic athletes Mo Farah and Allyson Felix

By

The TomTom Nike+ SportWatch has a new kid on the block modelled on an ultra-premium edition that was made for Olympic athletes Mo Farah and Allyson Felix

Nike have unveiled a new addition to their TomTom Nike+ SportWatch range in the form of a White and Silver special edition which takes its design cue from an ultra-premium version made during the Olympics.

The new addition is modeled on an ultra-premium version that was specially commissioned for Olympic athletes Mo Farah and Allyson Felix and featured an all-white design with gold detailing marking their successes.

While the all-white design has remained Nike have gone for subtler silver accenting which we think keeps it looking just as fresh. Of course as with all the other colours in the range you still get all the same features.

Boasting built-in GPS the SportWatch not only accurately monitors your running but has direct access to nikeplus.com letting you view your data online and share it with others in the nikeplus.com community.

The new White and Silver is available now from tomtom.com and will set you back £149.

More about Nike+ Sportwatch

Latest

You might also like

View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.