Next-gen Acer laptops offer blistering speed for workers and gamers

Intel's latest Core Ultra processors may have only launched in the last 24 hours but Acer has just announced its first models to use them. The Acer Swift Go 14 is the perfect machine for students and home-workers and features either the Intel Core Ultra 5 or Core Ultra 7 processor with AI acceleration. Meanwhile, for gamers, the new Predator Triton Neo 16 offers up to the Intel Core Ultra 9 processor and GeForce RTX 4070 GPUs.

Acer's Swift Go 14 has long been a popular choice for those looking for a fast and functional home laptop but this new version sees not only a big boost in speed but also improvements in battery life, faster wake time and faster charging.

The dedicated AI engine and built-in Intel ARC GPU help to optimise the performance and manage the power efficiency, whether you're browsing the web, creating a presentation or gaming.

Screen options are impressive on the Swift Go 14 too, with a choice of 1920x1200 pixel WUXGA OLED and a 2.8k (2880x1800) HDR OLED display with 90Hz refresh. It also includes a Wi-Fi 6E connection, two USB-C ports an HDMI 2.1 port and a Micro-SD slot.

Prices for the Acer Swift Go 14 start from $799 / £899 with availability from January in the US and Spring '24 for the UK.

(Image credit: Acer)

The brand new Predator Triton Neo 16 really takes performance to a new level with its Intel Core Ultra 9 processor option. Being a gaming machine, it's no surprise that this has some serious graphics performance too, but this new model can be specced with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX4070 GPU, as well as up to 32GB RAM and 2TB of SSD storage.

To keep cool with all this power, the Triton Neo 16 uses Acer's 5th gen Aeroblade 3D fan, with the Predator key giving access to set operation modes, fan speed and performance monitoring as part of the Predator Sense 5.0 app.

For the 16-inch display the Triton Neo 16 offers up to a 3.2k 165Hz mini-LED display. Ports include HDMI, USB-C Thunderbolt 4 and a Micro-SD slot and there's a three-zone RGB keyboard lighting that can be customised.

The Acer Triton Neo 16 is available in the UK from February, with prices starting from £1499, and in North America in March priced $1499.